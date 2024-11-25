Woman charged in deadly multi-vehicle crash in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was charged in a multi-car crash that left a man dead in Aurora, Illinois, earlier this year.

Alisa Gutierrez, 20, from Aurora, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, aggravated street racing, two counts of reckless driving, speeding over 35 miles over the speed limit, two counts of improper lane usage, following too closely, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and speeding.

Aurora police said around 8:40 p.m. on July 24, officers and fire personnel responded to the crash near East New York Street and North Eola Road.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez was driving a Dodge Challenger westbound on East New York Street. She was racing a motorcycle at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour when she suddenly changed into the right turn lane toward North Eola Road, struck a curb, and lost control. The vehicle became airborne and collided with three cars stopped at a red light before rolling over multiple times.

One of the drivers, Gerardo Cuatzo, 45, from Aurora, died at the scene. Two other people were also hurt.

A warrant for Gutierrez's arrest was issued on Nov. 11, and she was taken into custody on Nov. 20.

"Driving is a privilege, not a right," DuPage County State's Attorney Bob Berlin said. "The allegations that Ms. Gutierrez was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour just seconds before crashing her car into several vehicles, killing Gerardo Cuatzo, are shocking. I offer my sincere condolences to Gerardo's family and friends. Losing someone suddenly can be devastating to a family and I wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support Gerardo once provided."

She was released after a pretrial hearing and is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 18.