A woman was charged in a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood back in August.

Chicago police said Tatianna Hill, 27, was charged with felony counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and aggravated battery with a firearm.

On August 29 at 11:23 p.m., police said two men and a woman were standing outside during a gathering in the first block of East 37th Street, near Wabash Avenue, when someone in the crowd took out a gun and started shooting, police said.

A 32-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was also shot throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the right hand and was taken to the U of C Medical Center in good condition.

Chicago police said Hill was arrested on Monday.

She is expected in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.