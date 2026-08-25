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Woman charged with attempted murder in domestic incident outside courthouse in Lake County, Indiana

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A woman is now facing attempted murder charges after hitting a motorcyclist with a car before chasing him with a knife outside a Lake County courthouse on Monday afternoon.

Adriana Cisneros-Velazquez, 32, of Crown Point, was charged with felony attempted murder, two felony counts of attempted aggravated battery, and two felony counts of domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says that a witness indicated just after 3 p.m. that a woman and a man believed to be in a domestic relationship reportedly got into an argument after leaving the courtroom.  

It was alleged that the woman was driving a passenger vehicle when she hit the man who was riding a motorcycle, knocking him off the bike.

According to the witness, the driver then wielded a knife and reportedly chased the man, who fought the woman.

Both were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Cisneros-Velazquez remains held at the Lake County Jail.

No further information was released.

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