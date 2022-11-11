Watch CBS News
Woman carjacked while exiting vehicle in Wicker Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was carjacked in the Wicker Park neighborhood Thursday night, according to police.

Police said around 10:11 p.m., the woman, 66, was exiting her vehicle, in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue, when an unknown male approached her, snatched the keys from her hand, and fled the scene in a silver Toyota SUV.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 11, 2022 / 5:54 AM

