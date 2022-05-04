Woman attacked, beaten on Red Line train

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was struck in the face early Wednesday on a Red Line train on the South Side.

Police said a 48-year-old woman told officers she was on a Red Line train at the 95th Street station sometime between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m., when a man approached her and hit her in the face several times.

The woman stayed on the train until the Cermak stop, where she got off and called police.

She was taken to Insight Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

A couple hours before the attack, a man was robbed at knifepoint at the Roosevelt station on the Red Line.

Police said that victim was in an elevator at the Roosevelt station when four men got in and threatened him with a knife, took his backpack and wallet, and punched him in the face before fleeing north on the Red Line.

Officers took the four men into custody eight stops later, at the Clark/Division station.

The victim is expected to recover.

There have been at least eight attacks on the CTA over the past 10 days. Between 200 and 220 unarmed security guards should now be on the transit system 24-7.