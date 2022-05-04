Watch CBS News

Man robbed and attacked at Red Line station near South Loop; suspects in custody

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was robbed and attacked at a Red Line station near the South Loop early Wednesday morning. 

Just before 1 a.m., police said a 25-year-old man was in an elevator at the Roosevelt Red Line station when four men got in and threatened him with a knife. 

The victim told police the men took his backpack and wallet before punching him in the face and fleeing northbound on the Red Line. 

Eight stop later, at Clark and Division streets, police took the four men into custody. 

The man is expected to recover. 

There's been at least seven CTA attacks over the past 10 days. Between 200 and 220 unarmed security guards should now be on the transit system 24-7.

