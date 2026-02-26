Chicago woman arrested for West Lawn hit-and-run that critically hurt teen

Chicago police said a woman has been charged in a hit-and-run in West Lawn that critically injured a teenager.

The crash happened around 7:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 3900-block of W. 68th Street. Police said the teen was on a motorized scooter when they were struck by a black 2019 GMC Arcadia.

Police released images of the vehicle Wednesday afternoon and announced an arrest Thursday morning.

CPD said maria Gonzalez, 37, of Chicago has been taken into custody and charged with one felony count of failure to report an accident causing injury.

Her next court date was not immediately known.

The teen was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. No information about the victim has been released.