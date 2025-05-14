Watch CBS News
Woman arrested for fatal attempted hit-and-run in Chicago Lawn

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested after a fatal attempted hit-and-run in Chicago Lawn Tuesday night.

Chicago police said they were called to the 7000 block of S. Western Ave. shortly before 9:30 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck.

Police said a silver SUV, driven by the woman, was driving north when it struck a man who was believed to be 75 years old in the street. He was badly injured and taken to Christ Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the SUV tried to leave the scene but was stopped nearby. The woman driving was taken into custody. Charges against her are still pending and her identity has not been released.

The identity of the victim has also not been released.


An investigation by Major Accident detectives is ongoing. 

