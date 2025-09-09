Watch CBS News
Woman, 73, found dead in fire on Chicago's Southeast Side

A woman was found dead in a fire at a home on Chicago's Southeast Side Tuesday morning.

Police said the 73-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the scene of the fire in the 11000 block of South Avenue N, in the East Side neighborhood close to the Indiana State Line.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and police said there were no displacements.

Information from the Chicago Fire Department was not immediately available.

