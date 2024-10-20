Woman, 65, struck and killed by car on Chicago's Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car Sunday in the Hegewisch neighborhood at the southeast edge of the city.

At 3:46 p.m., a 23-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet in the 13500 block of South Avenue O when he hit the woman as she tried to cross the street, police said.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

The male driver was cited for distracted driving.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.