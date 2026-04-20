Woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 65-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run in the Belmont Central community on Chicago's Northwest Side.

At 9:30 p.m., the woman was walking south in the crosswalk at Belmont and Central avenues when a red truck hit her, police said. The driver of the truck drove off.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of early Monday morning, police were still looking for the vehicle that hit the woman. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.