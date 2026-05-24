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Woman, 62, killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Jessica Popowcer

/ CBS Chicago

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A 62-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side this weekend.

At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old woman was driving a Nissan in the 4500 block of West Belmont Avenue, near Kilbourn Avenue, when she hit a 62-year-old woman who was walking.

The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. It was not clear if she would be cited.

Police continued to investigate Sunday.

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