Woman, 62, killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Northwest Side

A 62-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side this weekend.

At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, a 35-year-old woman was driving a Nissan in the 4500 block of West Belmont Avenue, near Kilbourn Avenue, when she hit a 62-year-old woman who was walking.

The pedestrian was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. It was not clear if she would be cited.

Police continued to investigate Sunday.