Woman, 2 men slashed in fight in home in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood

Two men and a woman were slashed in a fight with another man they knew inside a home in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood early Thursday morning.

At 2:45 a.m., a 28-year-old man and woman and a 29-year-old man were inside a home in the first block of East 37th Street with the attacker. A verbal and physical fight ensued, and the attacker took out a sharp object and slashed the victims, police said.

The woman suffered a cut to the head and was taken to Insight Hospital & Medical Center in good condition. The 28-year-old man suffered a laceration to the abdomen and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. The 29-year-old man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The attacker was taken into custody, and was taken to Provident Hospital of Cook County in good condition with facial injuries, police said.