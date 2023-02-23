Watch CBS News
Woman celebrates 10 years with new heart at Advocate Christ Medical Center

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

OAK LAWN, Ill. (CBS) -- A heart celebration a decade in the making took place Thursday at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Nikki Brown met with her transplant care team Thursday morning – 10 years after they gave her a new heart.

After a long road to recovery, Brown is now healthy – and marked her 10-year milestone with doctors, nurses, and members of her transplant team.

"These amazing people behind me – some from the start, some new – have all played an integral part in my being able to stand up here today and share in this very special moment for myself and my family," Brown said, "because they literally saved a dying woman."

Brown's doctors say her story highlights the importance of heart health – especially during February, which is American Heart Month.

