Wolves shut out Springfield Thunderbirds, take Calder Cup Series lead

/ CBS Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS) -- Things were pretty chippy Wednesday night between the Wolves and the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Richard Panik got it in first. His shot went off a defender's skate, and he got the rebound and the goal for a score of 1-0 Wolves.

Ivan Lodnia scored a goal with 6:25 to go in the second period. Jalen Chatfield went on to elude three defenders and make it 3-0. Stefan Noesen also scored.

Meanwhile, rookie goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov rejected all 36 shots the Thunderbirds tried to make, the Wolves noted.

The Wolves won 4-0 and took a 2-1 series lead.

First published on June 22, 2022 / 11:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

