Wisconsin woman dies after falling off boat in Lake Geneva

A Wisconsin woman died after falling off a boat in Lake Geneva near Fontana Thursday night, officials said.

A spokesperson from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that around 8 p.m. Thursday, as she and two others tried to dock on Lake Geneva, a 57-year-old woman fell into the water and was struck by the boat.

First responders got the woman out of the water, but later pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

An investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is ongoing in conjunction with the Fontana Police Department and Walworth County Sheriff's Office.

The woman has not been identified. No further information was immediately available.