Wisconsin man selling 20,000 records this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you love records, you might want to take a quick road trip tomorrow.

A Wisconsin man, Charlie Muller, is selling 20,000 records, some for only $2.

His uncle passed away in January and now the family is making sure his beloved collection gets passed on.

If you'd like to look through the racks, Muller's doors will be open Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 236 E. Gaarder Rd. in Holmen, Wisconsin. 

First published on March 25, 2022 / 6:15 AM

