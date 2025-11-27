Winter Storm Watch begins early Saturday for snowstorm that could drop 6+ inches

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued beginning early Saturday morning, with a snowstorm set to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow across the area this weekend.

The watch begins at 3 a.m. Saturday and continues through 6 a.m. Sunday for all counties in the CBS Chicago viewing area except LaPorte County, Indiana.

CBS

The snowstorm could make for a disaster for holiday travel.

It is looking increasingly likely that widespread snow totals of 4 to 6 inches, with the potential locally for even higher amounts.

CBS

Snow could come down around an inch per hour, creating hazardous travel.

Areas to the south could see a rain/snow mix. This will likely have an impact on totals there.

Snow pulls out Sunday and then conditions turn very cold, with lows near or below zero Sunday night and again early next week.