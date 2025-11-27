Watch CBS News
Weather

Winter Storm Watch begins early Saturday for snowstorm that could drop 6+ inches

By
Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon
Meteorologist
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.
Read Full Bio
Laura Bannon,
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued beginning early Saturday morning, with a snowstorm set to drop 4 to 6 inches of snow across the area this weekend.

The watch begins at 3 a.m. Saturday and continues through 6 a.m. Sunday for all counties in the CBS Chicago viewing area except LaPorte County, Indiana.

winter-weather-alerts.png
CBS

The snowstorm could make for a disaster for holiday travel.

It is looking increasingly likely that widespread snow totals of 4 to 6 inches, with the potential locally for even higher amounts.

snow-accumulation-1127.png
CBS

Snow could come down around an inch per hour, creating hazardous travel.

Areas to the south could see a rain/snow mix. This will likely have an impact on totals there. 

Snow pulls out Sunday and then conditions turn very cold, with lows near or below zero Sunday night and again early next week.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue