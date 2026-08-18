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Winning $550,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at convenience store in Springfield, Illinois

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 was sold in Springfield, Illinois, this week, lottery officials announced.

The ticket was purchased at the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store at 1025 Outer Park Dr.

The ticket matched all five numbers for the Monday, Aug. 17, drawing. 

Those numbers were: 2, 7, 10, 33, and 41.

The win comes following the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which the winning ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee Gas at 310 N. 36th Street in Quincy, Illinois, last week.

Lottery officials say the winners of both prizes have yet to come forward.

The winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with two daily drawings in the afternoon and evening, with jackpots starting at $100,000.

Players must be at least 18 years of age to participate.

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