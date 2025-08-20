Winnebago, Illinois sanctuary takes in sheep found wandering in Chicago's West Loop

After a temporary stay with a chicken rescue organization, a sheep found wandering in Chicago's West Loop now has more room to roam.

The sheep, now named Clyde, is in the care of the Wildflowers Farm Sanctuary in Winnebago County, just west of Rockford.

On Monday of last week. The sheep was spotted running around the West Loop and the Fulton Market area on Monday. The animal caused quite a commotion for hours, with people following the animal with their phones to see what was going on.

People following the woolly animal said he got out of the flock of the Halsted Packing House at 445 N. Halsted St.

At one point, the sheep was cornered by Chicago Animal Care and Control — and the fuzzy fugitive was put in the back of their van.

But Chicago Animal Care and Control said they do not have the space to house livestock like sheep. So the sheep ended up in the backyard of Chicago Chicken Rescue, a nonprofit in the South Side's Woodlawn neighborhood.

He was later transferred to Wildflowers Farm Sanctuary.

Clyde now has his own pen, and a veterinarian is coming by on Thursday to check out a slight limp.

Sanctuary volunteers say he is decompressing from his ordeal, and they plan to add another sheep for him so he won't be lonely.