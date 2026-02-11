Finals for Windy City Open 2026 international squash tournament happening Wednesday night

An international competition is making quite a racket right in Chicago.

It's the last night of the 2026 Windy City Open international competition that featured 126 of the world's top pro squash players battling it out at the University Club downtown.

The tournament has a rich history in Chicago, but this year's event has added significance for the athletes.

"So it's a very special occasion. It's obviously our 41st year here at the club for the windy city open, but not only that, we're working our way towards the 2028 2028 L.A. Olympics. Most certainly, some of the players that you will see here live at the Windy City Open are just vying to get a spot," said Yoni Ellous, squash director at the University Club of Chicago.

Ellous describes the game as combining chess with athleticism.

Professional player Sivasangari Subramaniam from Malaysia said she's visited Chicago a couple of times and enjoys coming to the city, despite the chilly weather.

"It's exciting for the squash players since we've been wanting squash to be in the Olympics forever now, and since it's there in 2028, it's a good opportunity for all of us," she said.

Squash will make its long-awaited debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Finalists for the Windy City Open will compete on Wednesday night.