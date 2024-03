Windy and warmer day in Chicago

Windy and warmer day in Chicago

Windy and warmer day in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A breezy and warmer day is ahead Tuesday in the Chicago area.

Tuesday's highs will be near 70 degrees.

There's a limited chance for rain Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Rain Chances return early Thursday and again on Thursday night.

A temperature drop is expected this weekend.