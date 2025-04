Windy and cooler day Tuesday in Chicago

Passing sprinkles start the day off in Chicago.

Tuesday's highs will be cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s and windy. Gusty winds of 25-35 mph are expected throughout the day.

Skies clear on Wednesday, leaving a sunny day ahead.

Storms, possibly severe, move in on Thursday as highs climb near 80 degrees.

Rain continues on Sunday into Monday.