Wilmette Village Board approves 1% local grocery tax

The Wilmette Village Board of Trustees on Thursday voted to approve a 1% local grocery tax, replacing the state grocery tax that will expire in January.

Earlier this year, Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation eliminating the state's 1% grocery tax, effective Jan. 1, 2026. But the legislation allows local governments to impose their own grocery tax to make up for the lost funding.

Thursday night, the Wilmette village board held its fourth meeting to discuss the local 1% tax since its proposal was first introduced in July.

Despite some residents expressing concerns that the tax would widen the gap of income inequality, the board voted 4-2 to approve the tax.