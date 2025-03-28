Will County Sheriff's Office employee Daniel Herod arrested by Homeland Security, charged with child sex assault

An employee in the Will County Sheriff's Office was arrested by agents from the Department of Homeland Security and charged with two counts of child sex assault, officials said Friday.

Court records show Daniel T. Herod is facing one charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13, and criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18.

The sheriff's office confirmed he had been taken into custody by Homeland Security Investigations and appeared in court Friday morning.

Officials said Herod has been employed at the Will County Sheriff's Office since 2010 and has most recently worked as a deputy correctional officer at the Will County Adult Detention Center.

They decline to comment further as the investigation remains active and open.

No further information was immediately available.