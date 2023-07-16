Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Hazy conditions due to return of wildfire smoke

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The biggest topic of today will be the return of wildfire smoke and hazy conditions for much of today. This may linger into Monday as well. Overall, the stormy pattern is quieter through next week.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued Air Quality Alert in Chicago through Sun due to wildfire smoke.     

Dry for most of the week. Temperatures begin to rise again by midweek with a chance of storms on Thursday.  

Today:

Mostly sunny and hazy. High 85. Slight chance of evening storms. Severe weather is not expected.

Tonight:

A few isolated storms are possible, otherwise mostly clear and hazy.

Tomorrow:

Mostly sunny and not as warm. High near 80.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 6:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

