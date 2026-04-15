Widow, son of Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer found shot, killed in West Side Chicago home

The widow and son of late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer were found shot to death on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday.

Barbara Deer, 51, and son Kaleb Deer, 23, were found dead in a home in the 3500 block of West Arthington Street in the Homan Square community at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Their identities were released by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Barbara Deer suffered three gunshot wounds to her chest, while Kaleb Deer suffered a single gunshot wound to his head, authorities said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. It was not clear Wednesday morning who fired the shots.

Public records confirmed that Barbara Deer was the widow of Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer, and Kaleb Deer was her son.

Dennis Deer died in June 2024 at the age of 51. He was appointed to the 2nd District Cook County Board seat in 2017 a Commissioner Robert Steele died. Deer was elected to a full term as a county commissioner in 2018 and reelected in 2022.