Chicago police investigate 5 armed robberies in less than an hour on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police were investigating a string of five armed robberies in less than an hour on Saturday in the Logan Square, West Town, and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

In each of the robberies, three men armed with handguns got out of a silver four-door sedan and robbed the victims of their wallets, cash, phones, keys, and credit cards.

In two of the robberies, they hit the victims in the face with their guns, and in another robbery, they fired shots at the victim as they tried to run away. That victim was not injured.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 1 a.m., in the 2400 block of North Maplewood Avenue

At 1:31 a.m., in the 800 block of North Hermitage Avenue

At 1:37 a.m., in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue

At 1:42 a.m., in the 2700 block of North Spaulding Avenue

At 1:47 a.m., in the 1300 block of West Erie Street

Police had only a vague description of the robbers.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263 or Area 5 detectives at 312-746-7394.