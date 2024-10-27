Watch CBS News
Burglars steal money from Chicago Mexican restaurant, video shows

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking for a group of burglars who smashed their way into a Mexican restaurant in Wicker Park on Saturday night.

Ring video from Taco and Burrito Express in the 1500 block of North Ashland showed the thieves breaking in around 11 p.m. The three suspects then rifled through the back, looking for cash, and then ran away.

Officers responding to the burglary found the glass of the entry door had been shattered.

The burglars took an undisclosed amount of money from the register. The whole incident took less than a minute.

No one is in custody.

