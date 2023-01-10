Smash-and-grab burglars break into Wicker Park liquor store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the second time in just two days, a Wicker Park liquor store was burglarized overnight.

The most recent burglary happened around 1:50 a.m. at Mr. P Beverage Depot at 2006 W. Division St. Police said four men broke in through a window, and snagged liquor and tobacco from inside.

The store was boarded up after Tuesday's heist.

One day earlier, four burglars also broke into Garfield's Beverage Express at 1704 N. Milwaukee Av.

Police have not said whether the burglaries are connected.