Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek Mercedes from Wicker Park hit-and-run

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are trying to track down the driver who ran over a pedestrian crossing the street Friday night in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Around 10:25 p.m. Friday, a pedestrian was hit by a red 2008 Mercedes Benz C35 sedan while crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue. The Mercedes kept going west on Division Street after the collision.

mercedes-hit-and-run.png
Chicago police say this Mercedes-Benz C35 sedan hit and seriously injured a pedestrian crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue on Aug. 4, 2023, and fled the scene. Chicago Police

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police have released a surveillance image of the vehicle, a red Mercedes Benz C35 sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, and dark colored rims. It has Illinois license plate DC60012.

The front grille likely was damaged in the collision

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has any other information about the hit-and-run should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 6, 2023 / 8:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.