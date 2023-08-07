Police seek Mercedes from Wicker Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are trying to track down the driver who ran over a pedestrian crossing the street Friday night in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

Around 10:25 p.m. Friday, a pedestrian was hit by a red 2008 Mercedes Benz C35 sedan while crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue. The Mercedes kept going west on Division Street after the collision.

Chicago police say this Mercedes-Benz C35 sedan hit and seriously injured a pedestrian crossing Division Street at Ashland Avenue on Aug. 4, 2023, and fled the scene. Chicago Police

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police have released a surveillance image of the vehicle, a red Mercedes Benz C35 sedan with tinted windows, a sunroof, and dark colored rims. It has Illinois license plate DC60012.

The front grille likely was damaged in the collision

Anyone who sees the vehicle or has any other information about the hit-and-run should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.