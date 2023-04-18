Man beaten and carjacked at Wicker Park gas station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of carjackers beat a man and stole his SUV at a Wicker Park gas station early Tuesday morning.

Surveillance video shows three cars circle the pumps at the Shell gas station in the 1600 block of North Western Avenue while the SUV's owner was in the store around 4 a.m.

Then a man gets out of one of the cars, runs to the Honda CRV at the pumps, and gets in. The owner then rushes over, opens the door, and pulls the man out.

As the two exchange words, a second man comes over, and grabs the owner of the SUV, and both men violently attack him.

The victim gets away as one of the men gets into the SUV and drives away, while the Honda's owner flags down a police car for help.

Police recovered the SUV about two blocks away. It was left running in the middle of the street with the gas cap still open.

The attackers got away. Area Five detectives are investigating.