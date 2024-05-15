Why are flags at half-staff in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flags are at half-staff in Illinois in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day on Wednesday.

In honor of fallen police officers, Gov. JB Pritzker called for lowering U.S. and Illinois state flags until sunset on Wednesday.

President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day In 1962. The day is honored during National Police Week, and requires U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for the day.

"We recognize the incredible courage of our Nation's police officers and honor the fallen heroes, whose ultimate sacrifice we can never repay," President Joe Biden said in a written statement.

Flags will fly at half-staff across Illinois until sunset on Wednesday.