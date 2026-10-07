St. Gabriel Catholic School students score White Sox playoff tickets thanks to friendly wager

Among the sellout crowd at Wednesday's White Sox playoff game was a group of students from a nearby Catholic school, who scored seats thanks to a friendly wager.

Nearly 200 students and chaperones from St. Gabriel Catholic School in Canaryville got tickets for Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Guardians. They wore "Thank You Mattress Mack" t-shirts, referring to Houston-based philanthropist and furniture business owner Jim McIngvale.

He made a friendly wager; if the Astros beat the White Sox in the Wild Card round, he would ask Pope Leo XIV to send a signed Astros jersey to Houston, but if the Sox won, he would send students from St. Gabriel to a White Sox playoff game. The Sox swept the Astros to advance to the ALDS, and Mattress Mack made good on his bet.

"We are elated. It is so exciting. This building has been buzzing with excitement," St. Gabriel Principal Juli Jurisic said.

The school and its students are grateful for the donated tickets and the chance to see the White Sox possibly sweep the Guardians and clinch a spot in the American League Champion Series.

"This is an amazing opportunity, once in a lifetime opportunity, to go to a playoff game and a potential series clinching game. So, it's going to be electric. I can't wait," Jurisic said.

The White Sox haven't clinched a playoff series at home since the 1906 World Series victory over the Cubs.

"We might see history, and I'm so excited, because I've been waiting for it since '05," Jurisic said.

St. Gabriel's was picked for the wager for their proximity to Rate Field, and because Pope Leo confirmed a class there, and his brother, John Prevost, previously served as principal.