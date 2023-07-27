Watch CBS News
White Sox trade Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López to Los Angeles Angels

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox announced late Wednesday night that they have traded pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo López to the Los Angeles Angels.

In exchange, the Sox have acquired minor-league switch-hitting catcher Edgar Quero, and left-handed pitcher Ky Bush.

Giolito, 29, is 6-6 with a 3.79 ERA, 131 strikeouts, and a .232 opponents' average over 21 starts this season – his seventh with the Sox. He had his 1,000th career strikeout Sunday against the Minnesota Twins.

López, also 29, is 2–5 with a 4.29 ERA, 52 strikeouts, and a .213 opponents' average over 43 relief appearances this year, also his seventh with the Sox.

Quero, 20, is rated by MLB.com as the No. 2 Angels prospect and the No. 65 prospect in baseball.

Bush, 23, is rated as the No. 3 prospect in the Angles system by MLB.com, the Sox said.

First published on July 26, 2023 / 11:46 PM

