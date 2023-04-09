Watch CBS News
White Sox trade José Ruiz to Diamondbacks for cash considerations

/ AP

CHICAGO (AP/CBS) — The Chicago White Sox traded reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday for cash.

The White Sox designated the 28-year-old for assignment on Friday following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs, eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings across four appearances for Chicago.

Ruiz spent five-plus with the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers from San Diego in December 2017. Ruiz went 3-7 with a 4.53 ERA in 177 appearances for Chicago.

