After slow start for White Sox, Pedro Grifol pledges a turnaround

CHICAGO (CBS) – The weather is far from the only thing that's been cold on the South Side. It's been a struggle for the White Sox so far this season.

The South Siders didn't lose on Monday because their game against the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed due to the weather conditions.

They'll play a straight doubleheader on Tuesday beginning at 3:10 p.m.

The team has yet to win a series or even back-to-back games, but manager Pedro Grifol is bent on turning things around.

We got to make adjustment and we got to try to minimize baserunners and minimize some walks," Grifol said. "Hit with runners in scoring position, all of the above to help us win games, but it's not like it's a lack of effort. These guys are working. They're working pregame, so it's just one of those runs. We're going to put it together at some point."