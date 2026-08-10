Sellout crowd to celebrate most famous White Sox fan with pope hat giveaway on Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox are preparing for another sold-out crowd on Tuesday night at Rate Field as they celebrate the team's most famous fan, Pope Leo XIV.

The team is giving away free pope hats to every fan in attendance on Tuesday when they host the Cincinnati Reds.

The black and green hats, shaped like the pope's miter, originally were offered as part of a ticket package for seats in five sections at Rate Field, but in response to overwhelming demand for those tickets, the White Sox later expanded the giveaway to every fan at the game.

The holy roller celebration doesn't stop there.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck, who became famous for throwing out the first pitch in 2018, will be back on the mound to start the game.

And the equally famous "Conclave Kids" from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Academy will be at the game.

This is part of what the New York Times calls a "resurrection" for the White Sox since Pope Leo XIV, a Chicago native, became pontiff.

After three consecutive 100-loss seasons from 2023 to 2025, the White Sox are in first place in the American League Central Division this season and on pace for their first playoff appearance since 2021.