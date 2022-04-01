White Sox reliever Garrett Crochet likely to need Tommy John surgery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Not long after acquiring outfielder AJ Pollock in exchange for reliever Craig Kimbrel, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced lefty reliever Garrett Crochet likely will need Tommy John surgery after leaving Thursday's spring training game with an arm injury.

"Preliminary MRI reading is not great. There appears to be some damage to the ligament, which very likely will require Tommy John surgery. That said, this is again preliminary, and he is going to seek out a second opinion here in the coming days," Hahn told reporters on Friday "But, being above board with everything along these lines, the prognosis at this time is not great."

Crochet left Thursday night's 8-2 victory over the Reds in the 8th inning after striking out Sebastian Almonte.

The 22-year-old reliever had a 2.82 ERA in 54.1 innings in 54 appearances in 2021, with 65 strikeouts, in his first full season with the White Sox.

Tommy John surgery would end his season, as recovery typically takes at least a year.