Chicago White Sox recall Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Charlotte

By The Associated Press

/ AP

Right-hander Mike Clevinger was recalled by the Chicago White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte to start Monday night's game at the Tampa Bay Rays.

Clevinger got a late start to the season after finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract on April 4.

The 33-year-old made two starts for Charlotte, allowing three runs and 10 hits, along with seven strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings.

Clevinger can earn an additional $3 million in bonuses for starts and innings: $100,000 per start from 11-25 and $100,000 for 55 innings and each additional five through 125.

Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and two complete games in 24 starts with the White Sox last season, then became a free agent.

He is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 128 starts and 24 relief appearances in eight seasons with Cleveland (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Chicago (2023). He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery.

Chicago also placed right-hander Dominic Leone on the 15-day injured list with lower back tightness.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 5:02 PM CDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

