White Sox's newest slugger Munetaka Murakami introduced at Rate Field

The White Sox got a nice stocking stuffer in Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

Murakami, or "Mune" as he likes to be called, was introduced on Monday on the South Side after signing a two-year, $34-million contract.

The 25-year-old southpaw who plays first and third base hit 256 career homers in Japan, but strikes out a lot.

He certainly didn't whiff in his debut in front of the Chicago media.

"My name is Munetaka Murakami. White Sox nation, you guys in my heart," he said while holding up a white sock.

"Talking to Mune and talking to his representatives, you know, knowing that we had a young group., a hungry group that loves to work and loves to play. This was a place that he can come in here and just be himself, get comfortable," said White Sox General Manager Chris Getz.

"Obviously, I've heard that this club has lost a lot of games in the past, but that is in the past. I'm excited with the exciting young players that this club has, and I'm ready to take on that challenge to grow with the group and try to build something really special here," Murakami said via translator.

Besides his team-friendly $34 million deal, acquiring Murakami cost the Sox an additional $6.5 million posting fee to his Japanese club.

Murakami has already delivered a big hit on the South Side by donating $100 grocery gift certificates to 100 families served by the St. James food pantry in Bronzeville for the holidays.