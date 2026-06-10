Davis Martin works 6 scoreless innings and White Sox move atop AL Central with 2-1 win over Braves

Davis Martin threw six scoreless innings for his ninth win as the Chicago White Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the AL Central.

The White Sox have won seven straight at home and nine of 13 overall, including two straight against the major league-best Braves. Chicago moved one-half game ahead of Cleveland, which lost to the New York Yankees earlier Wednesday. This is the latest in the season the White Sox have led their division since 2021.

Martin (9-2) recorded his third outing of at least six innings without allowing a run this season. He gave up six hits, struck out six and walked one as he matched Aaron Ashby and Gavin Williams for the major league lead in victories.

White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery, who doubled and hit a game-ending homer in his big league debut Tuesday, had two more doubles Wednesday.

Chris Sale (8-5) allowed two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Braves.

The White Sox went ahead in the fourth when Derek Hill singled in Montgomery, then scored on a grounder by Luisangel Acuña.

The Braves got on the board in the seventh against reliever Sean Newcomb when Miguel Vargas couldn't handle a grounder to third from Ozzie Albies, allowing Jorge Mateo to score from first base. Bryan Hudson pitched the ninth for his third save.

Chicago's Chase Meidroth extended his on-base streak to 21 games and his hitting streak to 11 games with an infield single in the third.

Martin stranded seven baserunners, pitching out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the second by striking out Mateo and getting Austin Wynns to line out.

Up next

Braves LHP Martín Pérez (4-3, 3.02 ERA) starts the final game of the series Thursday against White Sox LHP Anthony Kay (5-1, 4.40).