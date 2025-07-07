Watch CBS News
Sports

White Sox lose series opener to Blue Jays

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

Joey Loperfido homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 8-4 on Monday night for their ninth consecutive win.

Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes also connected as AL East-leading Toronto improved to 27-10 in its last 37 games. Bo Bichette had two hits and All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. walked three times.

At 53-38, the Blue Jays matched the franchise record for most victories before the All-Star break. It's the longest win streak for the team since an 11-game run in August 2015.

José Berríos (5-3) pitched six innings of one-run ball, bouncing back nicely after he struggled in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The right-hander improved to 16-6 with a 2.96 ERA in 27 career starts against Chicago.

Mike Tauchman had three hits and two RBIs for the last-place White Sox, who won two of three at Toronto last month. Colson Montgomery, one of the team's top prospects, went 0 for 3 with a walk in his home debut.

The Blue Jays opened an 8-1 lead when they scored five times in the sixth. Barger hit a two-run drive off Sean Burke for his 12th homer, and Loperfido chopped a two-run single over a drawn-in infield.

Burke (4-8) was charged with six runs and six hits in five-plus innings. The right-hander allowed two earned runs in 16 1/3 innings over his previous three outings.

Key moment

Loperfido and Lukes hit back-to-back homers in the fifth, giving Toronto a 3-1 lead. It was Loperfido's first homer of the season and No. 5 for his career.

Key stat

It was Chicago's eighth consecutive home loss against Toronto.

Up next

Chris Bassitt (8-4, 4.32 ERA) starts for Toronto on Tuesday night, and fellow right-hander Aaron Civale (0-3, 4.29 ERA) pitches for Chicago.

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.