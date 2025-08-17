White Sox lose to Kansas City Royals, who sweep series

Jonathan India and Adam Frazier hit two-run homers, rallying the Kansas City Royals to a 6-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for a series sweep.

The White Sox led 2-0 before India tied it in the seventh with his 451-foot shot, tying his longest.

Run-scoring singles by Maikel Garcia and Salvador Perez gave the Royals a 4-2 lead in the eighth before Frazier's fifth homer of the season made it 6-2.

White Sox starter Davis Martin allowed one hit in seven innings before Steven Wilson, Grant Taylor (0-3) and Jordan Leasure yielded six runs and seven hits in two innings.

Lenyn Sosa hit his 16th home run of the season with one out in the first and Andrew Benintendi scored on Edgar Quero's RBI single in the sixth to make it 2-0.

Lucas Erceg (5-3), the fourth Kansas City pitcher, earned the win with one scoreless inning.

Key moment

Taylor pitched one inning and gave up three hits and three runs, including Frazier's homer.

Key stat

The Royals have won 14 straight at home against the White Sox, tying a franchise record for most wins against one opponent at home.

Up next

The White Sox will head to Atlanta to play the Braves on Monday night. Yoendrys Gomez (2-1, 5.56 ERA) will start for Chicago and Spencer Strider (5-10, 4.69 ERA) will start for Atlanta. The Royals will host the Texas Rangers on Monday night. Kansas City will start Michael Wacha (7-9, 3.35 ERA). Texas will start Jack Leiter (7-6, 3.94 ERA)