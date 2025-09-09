White Sox lose first game in series against Rays 5-4

Tristan Gray, Josh Lowe and Richie Palacios homered to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Gray hit a tiebreaking solo drive off Tyler Alexander (5-14) in the seventh inning. It was Gray's third homer in 17 games since he was acquired in a July 26 trade with the White Sox for cash.

Kevin Kelly (2-3) got one out for the win, and Pete Fairbanks handled the ninth for his 25th save in 30 opportunities.

Tampa Bay returned to .500 with its 11th win in 16 games. It had dropped three in a row since a seven-game win streak.

Kyle Teel homered for the last-place White Sox, who had won seven of eight.

Tampa Bay right-hander Adrian Houser struck out nine while pitching 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball against his former team. He came over in a July 31 trade with Chicago.

Curtis Mead, who was acquired by the White Sox in the Houser deal, went 0 for 4.

Tampa Bay led 4-1 after four innings. Lowe hit a two-run drive in the second for his 11th homer, and Palacios connected for a solo shot against Yoendrys Gómez in the fourth.

Chase Meidroth responded with a two-out RBI single in the fifth, and Chicago added two more runs after manager Will Venable was thrown out by umpire Vic Carapazza for arguing balls and strikes in the sixth.

Lenyn Sosa singled and scored on Colson Montgomery's double, and Andrew Benintendi tied it at 4 with a two-out RBI single off Mason Montgomery.

Key moment

Meidroth lined to second for the final out of the game, stranding a runner on first.

Key stat

Tampa Bay center fielder Jake Mangum went 1 for 4 with a ninth-inning single. The rookie is batting .371 (26 for 70) in his last 18 games.

Up next

Tampa Bay right-hander Ryan Pepiot (11-10, 3.59 ERA) makes his 30th start on Wednesday night, extending his career high. Chicago did not announce its starter before the game.