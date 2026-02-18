White Sox left fielder Austin Hays says he's ready to be a mentor if needed

The White Sox made a number of key additions to their young roster this offseason. That includes one of their latest signings, veteran left fielder Austin Hays.

Hays, an All-Star in 2023, hit 15 homers last season for the Reds, despite missing 59 games because of injury. Now feeling healthy, he's excited to provide some pop for the White Sox and be a mentor as needed.

"You show up and go about your business the right way, if guys have questions about anything, if they need me, I'm here for em," Hayes said. "I'm not going to step on anybody's toes and go up and tell somebody that, you know, hey change this, but I'm here if anybody needs me. I've had a lot of older players help me along the way, and I feel like it really did help out my career a lot, so. You know, we always talk about giving back and doing what the other older players did for us when we were younger, so just trying to play a part in that."

As far as his own game is heading into the upcoming season, Hayes said he feels strong and healthy.

"I feel like I built a lot of momentum back in my own career. Last year, after what happened in 2024. So I'm excited for this, and personally, I feel as good as I ever felt," he said.

Hayes said that even at this level of his career, there's always something to prove.

"Whether it's internal or you're getting it from an external. There's always something to prove," he said.