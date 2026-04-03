Chicago White Sox host postponed home opener against Toronto Blue Jays

Friday was a beautiful day for the White Sox home opener against the Blue Jays, despite fans having had to wait a day after storms postponed the game originally set for Thursday.

The sun was shining at Rate Field, the Leo High School choir sang the national anthem, Chance the Rapper threw out the ceremonial first pitch, and the team surprised former manager Ozzie Guillen by announcing they're retiring his jersey.

Fans said they're elated baseball is back on the South Side.

For the past 20 years, John Gutierrez has been tailgating with his family at White Sox games. He said it's a family tradition.

"Born into it. There's no other choice in this family, yeah, for sure; 43 years of heartbreak," he said.

He and many others are hoping they don't see a repeat of that heartbreak this season.

"Hopefully the tides start changing a little bit for the team, and we'll have a winner here soon. So, I'm looking forward to that," said lifelong White Sox fan Ken Walsh.

He's battling end-stage kidney disease and is searching for a living donor.

"I know I'll overcome it one way or the other. I'm not the type of person to ever give up on anything. I'll do what it takes, and I know one day I'll get that phone call and it'll be over with," he said.

Walsh is resilient like Hall of Famer Harold Baines.

"I've been through that. I had a kidney and heart transplant. So, I'm just trying to encourage them to keep their faith up and never give up," Baines said.

Both Walsh and Jim Armstrong got the surprise of their life at Friday's game. They met Baines on the field before the game.

"I was just happy to be at another home opener," said Armstrong, who is battling stage four cancer. "I promise you this, I won't be able to stop thinking about this for the rest of my life, and if I had to say goodbye tomorrow, this would be number one on my list."

The game was a nail-biter, but the White Sox pulled out the victory in extra innings, beating the Blue Jays 5-4.