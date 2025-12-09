Chicago White Sox get first overall pick in 2026 MLB draft

The Chicago White Sox will have the first overall pick in the 2026 Major League Baseball draft.

The draft is scheduled for July 11 and 12 in Philadelphia, as part of MLB All-Star Week.

The White Sox finished their 2025 season with the second-worst record in the league at 60-102, a 19-game improvement from the previous season, and had a 27.73% chance of getting the overall first pick. The Sox have only gotten the first draft pick three times in franchise history since the draft began in 1965, the team said, and this is their first time since 1977.

"Without question this is an exciting time for the White Sox organization and our great fans," said Chris Getz, White Sox executive vice president and general manager. "We've created momentum and excitement over the past year, and this certainly is another positive development as we continue toward our ultimate goal."

On Tuesday the White Sox signed pitcher Andrew Kay to a $12 million, two-year contract.

The White Sox are hoping to take another step forward in 2026 behind a promising group of young players that includes Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel and Chase Meidroth.