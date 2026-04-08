White Sox get swept by Orioles in 3-game series, losing 5-3

Taylor Ward drove in two runs and scored another, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Chicago 5-3 for their ninth straight win against the White Sox on Wednesday afternoon.

Pete Alonso scored on a passed ball by catcher Reese McGuire in the sixth inning after the Orioles loaded the bases against White Sox reliever Lucas Sims (0-1). Dylan Beavers then put Baltimore on top 4-3 with a sacrifice fly against Bryan Hudson.

Ward had four hits, helping the Orioles complete a three-game sweep after losing all three at Pittsburgh. He doubled and scored in a two-run third against White Sox starter Sean Burke and lined an RBI double in the ninth against Tyler Schweitzer to make it 5-3.

The White Sox scored a run in the fifth to go up 3-2 thanks to three walks and two errors on one play by Orioles starter Kyle Bradish.

They had runners on first and second with one out when he missed the throw back to the mound after issuing his third walk of the inning to Colson Montgomery. Bradish was slow to retrieve the ball and threw wildly toward the plate as Chase Meidroth raced home, giving Chicago a 3-2 lead. Montgomery took second on the play, but Andrew Benintendi stranded both runners when he struck out.

Bradish (1-2) allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three.

Rico Garcia pitched around two walks in the ninth for his first career save. He retired Colson Montgomery on a game-ending grounder to second with runners on first and second.

Burke went five innings and gave up two runs and two hits.

Up next

Orioles: The Orioles return home to open a three-game series against the Giants on Friday, with RHP Shane Baz (0-0, 3.27 ERA) starting for Baltimore and RHP Landen Roupp (1-1, 4.22) pitching for the Giants.

White Sox: LHP Anthony Kay (0-0, 4.00) gets the ball as the White Sox open a four-game series at Kansas City. The Royals go with RHP Seth Lugo (1-0, 1.59 ERA).