Chicago White Sox give up 3 runs in 7th to fall to Oakland A's 3-2

Armando Alvarez and Zack Gelof hit RBI singles and Lawrence Butler knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly — all in the seventh inning — as the Oakland Athletics rallied past the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday.

The White Sox lost their 10th straight series, one day after ending their American League record-tying 21-game losing streak. Chicago (28-89) hasn't won consecutive games since a three-game streak from June 27-29. The White Sox fell to 8-24 in one-run games and 0-67 when trailing after seven innings.

Oakland (48-68) improved to 5-1-1 in its last seven series.

Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run homer — his second in as many games — off A's starter Joey Estes in the second inning to give the White Sox an early lead.

Estes allowed two runs and six hits with four strikeouts in five innings but did not figure in the decision.

Chicago starter Davis Martin limited Oakland to two hits and a walk with four strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

Brent Rooker singled to lead off Oakland's seventh, and Abraham Toro walked with one out. Alvarez and Gelof followed with RBI singles, tying the game at 2.

Darell Hernaiz hit a grounder to short, but Gelof beat Nicky Lopez's throw to second base, loading the bases. Butler hit a sac fly that scored Alvarez and gave the Athletics a 3-2 lead.

Touki Toussaint (0-2) worked a third of an inning and allowed three runs in the loss.

T.J. McFarland (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning fand picked up his first win since April 28.

Mason Miller, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list (fractured left pinky finger) before the game, got the final three outs for his 16th save in 18 chances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Oakland 1B Tyler Nevin was a late scratch due to a migraine. ... RHP Luis Medina underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season. ... OF/1B Seth Brown was placed on the paternity list. ... Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and RHP Gerardo Reyes was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.19 ERA) seeks his first win since June 7 when he opens a two-game home series against the Cubs on Friday night opposite RHP Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.25).

Athletics: RHP Mitch Spence (7-7, 4.40) opens a three-game series at Toronto on Friday night. The Blue Jays did not name a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb